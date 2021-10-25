SALEM

25 October 2021 23:33 IST

The district administration has appointed 12 special officers to monitor development activities at urban local bodies in Salem.

According to a release, special officers have been appointed for Attur, Mettur, Edappadi and Narasingapuram municipalities and 33 town panchayats in the district. The officers would ensure availability of drinking water and roads, and would work on disaster response and dengue preventive measures, the release said. A weekly review would be conducted on the reports submitted by them.

