Special officer to monitor people entering Coimbatore city

Coimbatore

24 May 2020 22:29 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has designated former city health officer and Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies Faculty P. Aruna as nodal officer to monitor people entering the city.

Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath said the Corporation had roped in Dr. Aruna on deputation to keep track of the people entering the city from other districts, particularly those with high COVID-19 cases.

The officer would coordinate with other State government agencies like the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to keep track of the number of people who had applied for e-pass to enter the city, check if they had entered and if so when and the route they had taken.

Thereafter, the officer would paste stickers on the doors of those who had entered the city to ensure that they remained quarantined at their houses.

The Corporation had asked her to monitor this daily and the civic body was taking stock of the situation at 6 p.m. everyday, Mr. Jatavath said and explained that this was to ensure that the city saw no new COVID-19 cases.

Aside from pasting stickers on doors, the Corporation also sought the help of the neighbours of those who had returned from other districts to ensure that they remained under quarantine. This was working as neighbours of people quarantined were alerting the Corporation to their violations.

This in addition to the Corporation deploying patrol teams and imposing fine on people without masks. Thus far the Corporation had fined nearly 2,000 persons and collected ₹ 1.95 lakh in fine, he added.

In addition to this the Corporation continued to lift samples from people from various areas in the city and the in the last week along it had lifted over 1,400 samples, Corporation sources said.