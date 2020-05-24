Coimbatore

Special officer to monitor people entering Coimbatore city

Coimbatore Corporation has designated former city health officer and Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies Faculty P. Aruna as nodal officer to monitor people entering the city.

Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath said the Corporation had roped in Dr. Aruna on deputation to keep track of the people entering the city from other districts, particularly those with high COVID-19 cases.

The officer would coordinate with other State government agencies like the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to keep track of the number of people who had applied for e-pass to enter the city, check if they had entered and if so when and the route they had taken.

Thereafter, the officer would paste stickers on the doors of those who had entered the city to ensure that they remained quarantined at their houses.

The Corporation had asked her to monitor this daily and the civic body was taking stock of the situation at 6 p.m. everyday, Mr. Jatavath said and explained that this was to ensure that the city saw no new COVID-19 cases.

Aside from pasting stickers on doors, the Corporation also sought the help of the neighbours of those who had returned from other districts to ensure that they remained under quarantine. This was working as neighbours of people quarantined were alerting the Corporation to their violations.

This in addition to the Corporation deploying patrol teams and imposing fine on people without masks. Thus far the Corporation had fined nearly 2,000 persons and collected ₹ 1.95 lakh in fine, he added.

In addition to this the Corporation continued to lift samples from people from various areas in the city and the in the last week along it had lifted over 1,400 samples, Corporation sources said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 10:31:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/special-officer-to-monitor-people-entering-coimbatore-city/article31665743.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY