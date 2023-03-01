HamberMenu
Special nutrition programme for infants, mothers launched in Salem

March 01, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Karmegam distributing nutri kits to mothers of infants in Salem on Wednesday.

Collector S. Karmegam distributing nutri kits to mothers of infants in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Nutri kits and Ready to use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) were distributed to mothers of infants and children here on Wednesday.

Under the special nutrition programme that was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, Collector S. Karmegam distributed the kits to beneficiaries at the anganwadi centre at Housing Board area here. Children, aged between six month and two years, were given RUTF, while mothers of infants of up to six months were given the nutria kits. A total of 1,084 mothers were given the nutria kits while 2,581 were given the RUTF in the district.

Officials said that the kit contains iron syrup, dates and nutritional supplements, while the RUTF contains a mixture of groundnut, milk powder, oil, sugar, vitamins and minerals.

Deputy Mayor M. Sarada Devi, City Health Officer N. Yoganand and ICDS Project Director Parimaladevi were present.

