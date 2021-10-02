Special NMR train operated to mark Gandhi Jayanthi

Southern Railway operated a one-way special train on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam to mark Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

A release said the Railway Board planned to operate this special train as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations for the 75th year of India’s Independence. NMR Deputy Director P. Sathesh Saravanan flagged off the from Mettupalayam Railway Station at 9.10 a.m.

Passengers were given caps bearing the words Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as a memento, according to the release.

Photo exhibition

Young Indians (Yi), Coimbatore, and Kumaraguru Institutions organised photo exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi at the Coimbatore International Airport to mark the occasion. The display, ‘Coimbatore pays tribute to Mahatma’, includes photos and facts on Gandhiji under the titles: remembering 100 years of the Gandhian dhoti, Gandhi’s tribute to Tamil, and Gandhi in Coimbatore. The exhibit will be at the airport terminal for the next few days.

Train No. 06147 had four coaches with 72 first-class seats and 100 second-class seats in total. The special train had a stoppage in Coonoor at 12.55 p.m., and reached Udhagamandalam at 2.25 p.m. The ticket fares were the same as the regular NMR train services.