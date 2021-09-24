Special NMR train on Oct. 2

Coimbatore

24 September 2021 00:21 IST

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has said a special train would be operated between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section on October 2 as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The division said in a release that Train No. 06147 would be operated as a fully-reserved special service for a one-way trip to Udhagamandalam.

It would leave Mettupalayam at 9.10 a.m., halt at Coonoor at 12.30 p.m., leave Coonoor at 12.55 p.m.and reach Udhagamandalam at 2.25 p.m. The train would have four coaches with 72 first-class seats and 100 second-class seats.

Advertising

Advertising

The fares would be the same as in the regular service -- ₹ 1,450 for first-class and ₹1,050 for second-class from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam.

The fares from Mettupalayam to Coonoor would be ₹1,100 for first-class and ₹800 for second class.

For a Coonoor to Udhagamandalam trip, it would be ₹ 550 for first-class and ₹450 for second-class.

Reservation began on Thursday, the press release added.