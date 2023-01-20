ADVERTISEMENT

Special mela at post offices in Erode to open Sukanya Samriddhi Account

January 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts is organising a special mela in all 322 post offices in Erode Division from February 11 to 15 during which special savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) for girl children aged up to 10 years can be opened.

A release from G. Karunakar Babu, Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across the country to commemorate 75 years of independence. During the mela, public can open Sukanya Samriddhi Account by visiting their nearest post office with a copy of birth certificate of the girl child, copy of Aadhaar/PAN and two passport size photographs of the guardian.

A national-level philatelic exhibition is also being held from February 11 to 15.

For further details, contact the nearest post office or postman or 0424-2258066, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US