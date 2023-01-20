HamberMenu
Special mela at post offices in Erode to open Sukanya Samriddhi Account

January 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts is organising a special mela in all 322 post offices in Erode Division from February 11 to 15 during which special savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) for girl children aged up to 10 years can be opened.

A release from G. Karunakar Babu, Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across the country to commemorate 75 years of independence. During the mela, public can open Sukanya Samriddhi Account by visiting their nearest post office with a copy of birth certificate of the girl child, copy of Aadhaar/PAN and two passport size photographs of the guardian.

A national-level philatelic exhibition is also being held from February 11 to 15.

For further details, contact the nearest post office or postman or 0424-2258066, the release added.

