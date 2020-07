Special medical camps today

COIMBATORE

10 July 2020 23:14 IST

Coimbatore Corporation would conduct special medical camps at the following places on July 11, said a release.

North Zone: urban primary health centres, Anna Nagar in Peelamedu, Viriyampalayam in Vilankurichi, Bharath Nagar in Neelikonampalayam, Chettiar Thottam, Manickavasagar Nagar in Ganapathy Managar, Arul Nagar in Ganapathy, L.L. House, Kalaignar Nagar in Thudiyalur and Alagu Nagar in Vellakinaru.

South Zone: urban primary health centres, Muniappan Nagar in Telugupalayam, Savithri Nagar in Selvapuram, Nethaji Nagar in Kuniamuthur, Kulathupalayam, Sai Nagar in Podanur, Mettur in Kurichi and Padasalai Street in Thondamuthur.

West Zone: urban primary health centres and also in Marudhachalam Street, Flower Market, Dhobi Kana in K.K. Pudur, Ashok Nagar in Kavundampalayam, Thilagar Street in Seeranaickenpalayam, Ganapathy Nagar in Kalveerampalayam, IOB Colony and M.G.R. Nagar in Vadavalli.

East Zone: urban primary health centres and in Nanjappa Chettiar Street in Singanallur, Rahuman Set Colony in Nanjundapuram, Anna Nagar in Sowripalayam, Iyer Layout in Uppilipalayam, Krishnapuram and Ramalinga Jothi Nagar in Ramanathapuram.

Central Zone: Pattalamman Kovil Street, Avarampalayam, Subbathal Street in Rathinapuri, Raja Street, Bharathi Nagar, SNR Street, Bhajanai Kovil Street in addition to the urban primary health centres.