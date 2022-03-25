Special medical camps held in Salem

Special medical camps under the Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom scheme was held in the zones under Salem Corporation on Friday.

Mayor A. Ramachandran, Deputy Mayor M. Sharadha Devi, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, legislators R. Rajendran and R. Arul and senior officials took part in the event. The camps were held at Ammapalayam Government Higher Secondary School in Sooramangalam zone, at Kondalampatti, the camp was held at Saniveerayanpettai Higher Secondary School, and at Kamaraj Nagar in Ammapet.

As many as 10,246 persons benefited from the medical camps. Doctors from various specialisations including general medicine, pediatrics, gynaecology, orthology, and Siddha were present in the camps. Facilities for scanning was also available at the camp and the patients were provided with required medicines, a release said.

Health kits under Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit scheme were provided to 15 pregnant women during the camp.