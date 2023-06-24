HamberMenu
Special medical camps held at four places in Erode

June 24, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A doctor screening a woman during the medical camp held in Erode on Saturday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (centre) and Mayor S. Nagarathinam (left) are seen.

A doctor screening a woman during the medical camp held in Erode on Saturday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (centre) and Mayor S. Nagarathinam (left) are seen. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

To mark the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, conducted special medical camps at four places in the district here on Saturday. 

The camps were held at Kamarajar Higher Secondary School at Rajajipuram. Government Boys Model Higher Secondary School at Kavundapadi, Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Anthiyur and Government High School at Rangasamudram in Sathyamangalam block. People were screened for high blood pressure, cardiac problems and other illnesses and a few, who needed follow-up treatment, were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital. 

Collector Raj Gopal Sunkara and Mayor S. Nagarathinam inspected the camp at Kamarajar Higher Secondary School. 

 

