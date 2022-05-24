Special medical camps for ICDS children in Krishnagiri to address deficiencies

Special medical camps are being organised at the Integrated Child Development Centres here to target nutritional deficiencies of children under six years of age in the district.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inaugurated a medical camp at the ICDS centre in Jijampatty panchayat in Bargur. The medical camps followed the formal launching of such camps by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in ICDS centres with the objective of targeted intervention in children to address nutritional deficiencies, anaemia and growth deficiency among others. In Krishnagiri, the camps are being organised in the 1,796 ICDS centres across 10 blocks of the district.

According to the Collector, the camps will screen the children for various deficiencies and provide targeted intervention. Children identified with deficiencies will be given nutritional support and the mother of such children will be oriented on the nutritional intake for the children, focusing on holistic nutrition. Anganwadi workers will constantly monitor such children, according to the administration.

The camps are being organised in all anganwadi centers and the villages will be informed of the camps to enable screening of the children. The camps are being jointly organised under the Health Department and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.