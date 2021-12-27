Special medical camp in Kolli Hills today

A special medical camp for over 1,500 people living in 10 habitations at Kolli Hills will be held at Valvil Ori auditorium in Semmedu here on Tuesday.

In a release, Collector Shreya P. Singh said there were over a hundred habitations in Kolli Hills where tribal people live in large numbers. To provide healthcare facilities to people, one government hospital, three government primary health centres, 16 sub-centres and mobile hospitals were functioning in the hill area. The district administration planned to conduct medical camps and in the first phase, a camp would be conducted to cover 10 habitations.

The medical camp, ‘Nalam Kappom Kolli Malai’, would be held to check people for blood pressure, sugar level, screening of eyes, ECG and scan for pregnant women. Also, differently-abled persons would be screened for providing identity cards, the release said. Local bodies were instructed to create awareness among people about the camp, the release added.