Special medical camp in Kolli Hills in Namakkal today

The second phase of medical camp to cover tribal people in 12 villages will be held at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Thottikadu in Perakarai Nadu in the hilltop here on Thursday.

In a release, Collector Shreya P. Singh said there were over a hundred habitations in Kolli Hills where tribal people live in large numbers. To provide healthcare facilities to people, one government hospital, three government primary health centres, 16 sub-centres and mobile hospitals were functioning in the hill area.

The district administration conducted a medical camp at Semmedu on December 28 in which 475 people participated. During the second phase of the medical camp, ‘Nalam Kappom Kolli Malai’, people from 12 villages can participate, she added.