Special medical camp held at Edayarpalayam in Namakkal after fever reported among teachers and students of primary school

July 10, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor screening a girl at the special medical camp conducted at Edayarpalayam in Namakkal district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Health Department on Monday conducted a special camp at Edayarpalayam near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, after students and teachers of a primary school in the locality developed fever.

The panchayat union primary school with a total strength of 17 children, 10 girls and seven boys, has two teachers and one headmistress.

On July 6, headmistress Shanti (52) had fever and was admitted to a private hospital. The next day, three students and two teachers were down with fever.

On Monday, the students and teachers failed to turn up at the school due to cold and cough. As information spread, health officials led by Taluk Medical Officer Karunakaran conducted a special camp at Edayarpalayam and screened all 17 students, collected blood samples, and provided medicines to them.

Health officials said that they would know the reason for the fever only after they get the blood test report. The officials asked the people not to panic.

