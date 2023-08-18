Special medical camp for differently-abled persons held in Salem

August 18, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

A special medical camp for differently-abled persons was organised as part of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth centenary celebrations on Friday.

District revenue oficer P. Menaha presided over the camp. R. Rajendran, MLA, and S.R. Parthiban, MP, inaugurated the camp and distributed assistance to the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Rajendran said that the former Chief Minister had formed a welfare board for differently-abled persons. The former Chief Minister implemented various welfare schemes like monthly financial assistance, educational assistance, self-employment scheme, and financial assistance for marriage for the differently abled persons.

Following his path, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is providing various welfare schemes for the differently abled. As part of the centenary celebrations, medical camps and private job fairs were conducted for the differently abled persons.

On Saturday, another medical camp will be conducted at Attur, in which all the check-ups will be conducted in one place, Mr. Rajendran added.

Officials from various departmentsand local body representatives participated.