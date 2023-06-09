ADVERTISEMENT

Special medical camp for differently abled held in Namakkal

June 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Uma inspecting the medical camp in Namakkal on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A special medical camp for differently abled persons was held at Senthamangalam taluk in Namakkal district on Friday.

Specialists examined persons for various ailments. Over 220 people visited the camp.

Also, newly-identified differently abled persons were given identity cards, and services like registration for unique disability ID card, Aadhaar card, and Chief Minister’s comprehensive medical insurance scheme were also arranged.

Later, applications and counselling were given to the visitors for receiving equipment and monthly finance assistance, education assistance, bank loans, and other government welfare schemes through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation and the District Industries Centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal District Collector, S. Uma inspected the camp and distributed assistance to eight differently abled beneficiaries to the tune of ₹10,860. Namakkal Revenue Divisional Officer Saravanan, and officials from the District Differently Abled Welfare Office, besides revenue officials participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US