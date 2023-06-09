Special medical camp for differently abled held in Namakkal

June 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

A special medical camp for differently abled persons was held at Senthamangalam taluk in Namakkal district on Friday.

Specialists examined persons for various ailments. Over 220 people visited the camp.

Also, newly-identified differently abled persons were given identity cards, and services like registration for unique disability ID card, Aadhaar card, and Chief Minister’s comprehensive medical insurance scheme were also arranged.

Later, applications and counselling were given to the visitors for receiving equipment and monthly finance assistance, education assistance, bank loans, and other government welfare schemes through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation and the District Industries Centre.

Namakkal District Collector, S. Uma inspected the camp and distributed assistance to eight differently abled beneficiaries to the tune of ₹10,860. Namakkal Revenue Divisional Officer Saravanan, and officials from the District Differently Abled Welfare Office, besides revenue officials participated.

