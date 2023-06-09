HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special medical camp for differently abled held in Namakkal

June 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Uma inspecting the medical camp in Namakkal on Friday.

Collector S. Uma inspecting the medical camp in Namakkal on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A special medical camp for differently abled persons was held at Senthamangalam taluk in Namakkal district on Friday.

Specialists examined persons for various ailments. Over 220 people visited the camp.

Also, newly-identified differently abled persons were given identity cards, and services like registration for unique disability ID card, Aadhaar card, and Chief Minister’s comprehensive medical insurance scheme were also arranged.

Later, applications and counselling were given to the visitors for receiving equipment and monthly finance assistance, education assistance, bank loans, and other government welfare schemes through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation and the District Industries Centre.

Namakkal District Collector, S. Uma inspected the camp and distributed assistance to eight differently abled beneficiaries to the tune of ₹10,860. Namakkal Revenue Divisional Officer Saravanan, and officials from the District Differently Abled Welfare Office, besides revenue officials participated.

Ends.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.