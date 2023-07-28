ADVERTISEMENT

Special medical camp for cattle held in Salem

July 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A horse is being treated at the special veterinary health camp held at Kannankurichi in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A special medical camp for cattle was held at Kannankurichi town panchayat on Friday.

As part of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary birthday celebrations, a special medical camp was held at Mootankurichi on Friday. Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated the camp.

At the function, Mr. Karmegam said 100 special medical camps had been planned across the State, with four camps to be held in Salem district. In these camps, various special treatments were provided to cattle by the professors of Salem Veterinary College and Research Institute. Vaccination was also provided to livestock.

The samples collected from the cattle were tested in the camp itself, and treatment was provided based on the test results. The best cattle would be selected for milk production, and prizes would be distributed to their owners, Mr. Karmegam added.

Animal Husbandry Department officials explained the subsidy provided by the government for cattle rearing. Salem North MLA R. Rajendran, local body representatives, and officials participated.

