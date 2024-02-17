Special MCOP Court inaugurated in Tiruppur 

February 17, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A Special District Court to deal with MCOP (Motor Accidents Claim Original Petition) cases was inaugurated at the Combined Court Complex in Tiruppur on Saturday.

Justice N. Mala, Judge, Madras High Court, inaugurated the new court in the presence of State Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi.

Principal District Judge Swarnam Natarajan, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, Commissioner of Police - Tiruppur City Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, and functionaries of Tiruppur Bar Association took part.

The new court will function in the Tiruppur District Court complex, which houses the courts of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Judicial Magistrates I, II, III and IV, Judicial Magistrate - Fast Track Court, and Additional Mahila Court (in the cadre of Judicial Magistrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the Principal District Court, Tiruppur, issued a notification on computerisation of subordinate courts, and implementation of hybrid-mode video-conferencing in Tiruppur District Judiciary.

Members of the Bar and the litigants appearing as party-in-person were advised to utilise the facility of hybrid hearing of their cases to the best extent possible. Video-conferencing links were provided for judicial officers in Tiruppur District Headquarters, and Dharapuram, Udumalpet, Avinashi, Palladam, Kangeyam, Madathukulam and Uthukuli taluk courts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.