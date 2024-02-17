GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special MCOP Court inaugurated in Tiruppur 

February 17, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Special District Court to deal with MCOP (Motor Accidents Claim Original Petition) cases was inaugurated at the Combined Court Complex in Tiruppur on Saturday.

Justice N. Mala, Judge, Madras High Court, inaugurated the new court in the presence of State Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi.

Principal District Judge Swarnam Natarajan, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, Commissioner of Police - Tiruppur City Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, and functionaries of Tiruppur Bar Association took part.

The new court will function in the Tiruppur District Court complex, which houses the courts of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Judicial Magistrates I, II, III and IV, Judicial Magistrate - Fast Track Court, and Additional Mahila Court (in the cadre of Judicial Magistrate.

Earlier this month, the Principal District Court, Tiruppur, issued a notification on computerisation of subordinate courts, and implementation of hybrid-mode video-conferencing in Tiruppur District Judiciary.

Members of the Bar and the litigants appearing as party-in-person were advised to utilise the facility of hybrid hearing of their cases to the best extent possible. Video-conferencing links were provided for judicial officers in Tiruppur District Headquarters, and Dharapuram, Udumalpet, Avinashi, Palladam, Kangeyam, Madathukulam and Uthukuli taluk courts.

