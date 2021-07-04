Special loan camp for street vendors

Salem

04 July 2021 23:07 IST

The Salem Corporation will be organising special loan camps for street vendors under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).

According to a press release, the civic body has provided identity cards to 2,883 street vendors under the Mission. Under the PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi, street vendors can avail fresh loans for ₹10,000 and those who have been paying the instalments for previous loans on time can avail loan for ₹ 20,000, a release said.

Special camps would be conducted in the four Ward offices here from Monday and street vendors could apply for the scheme from 10 a.m to 4 p.m, a release said.

