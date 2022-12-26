HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special legal counselling camp for tribal people held in Erode

December 26, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

A special legal counselling camp for tribal people was held at Hasanur in Talavadi on Monday.

State Human Rights Commission Chairman , Justice S. Baskaran presided over the camp in the presence of District Collector H. Krishnanunni. During the camp, the tribal people submitted petitions seeking patta and monthly financial assistance. They claimed that it was difficult for them to obtain crop loans and urged the Government to provide more opportunities for them in government jobs.

The SHRC Chairman assured them that their demands would be taken to the government and appreciated the steps taken by the district administration to improve the livelihood of tribal people in Hasanur.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.