Special khadi discount sale launched

ERODE

On the occasion of 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Collector C. Kathiravan launched the Deepavali special discount sale of Khadi and Village Industries products at Khadi Kraft showroom here on Friday.

The Collector garlanded the statue of Gandhi and paid floral tributes at Erode Panchayat Union office premises and later inaugurated the sale at the showroom.

He said that there are nine khadi village yarn production centres functioning in the district providing jobs to 150 women.

In 2019-20, ₹54.80 lakh khadi and polyester goods were produced at these centres while the target for 2020-21 was fixed at ₹30.01 lakh. As many as 68 weavers are employed at the three khadi production centres where goods worth ₹50.89 lakh were produced last year while ₹1.81 crore was the target fixed for the current year.

Mr. Kathiravan said that there are three Khadi Krafts functioning in the district and against the target of ₹1.22 crore, sale of ₹71.09 lakh was achieved last year. Products like khadi dhotis, towels, pillows, mattress, silk saris and polyester were kept for sale for the current festival season for which a sales target of ₹1.22 crore has been fixed. A special discount of 30% will be offered to silk saris, polyester and other khadi products, he said and asked the public to purchase khadi products so as to improve the standard of living of weavers.

S.K. Satheesh Kumar, Public Relations Officer, K. Vijayakumar, Supervisor, Khadi and Village Industries Products and other officials were present.