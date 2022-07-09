Special job camp for differently abled, transgender persons in Coimbatore
A special camp for differently-abled and transgender people aged between 18 and 40 and those who have studied up to 10th, Plus Two and graduate level will be held at the Collectorate on July 12.
The camp will focus on private employment and career guidance. Eligible candidates are requested to pre-register themselves by dialling 89255-13701, 89255-13717, 89258-01463 or 90807-50139.
