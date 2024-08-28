Special investigation team discusses measures to ensure safety of children in schools

A special investigation team (SIT), set up to probe sexual assault on schoolchildren at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss measures that should be taken in schools to ensure safety of children.

The team, along with a multi-disciplinary committee constituted to recommend measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, met at the travellers bungalow. Jayashree Muralidharan, secretary to Government, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department; K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, West Zone; Johny Tom Varghese, Director, Department of Children Welfare and Special Services; and Collector K.M. Sarayu took part in the meeting.

The team discussed the School Education Department’s order No. 83 and 14 that lays out the guidance for schools on student safety and protection from sexual violence. The team discussed that irrespective of the educational board, all schools should follow the guidelines and stressed on formation of student safeguarding advisory committee in all schools.

