GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special investigation team discusses measures to ensure safety of children in schools

Published - August 28, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the special investigation team at a meeting in Krishnagiri on August 28, 2024

Members of the special investigation team at a meeting in Krishnagiri on August 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special investigation team (SIT), set up to probe sexual assault on schoolchildren at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss measures that should be taken in schools to ensure safety of children.

The team, along with a multi-disciplinary committee constituted to recommend measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, met at the travellers bungalow. Jayashree Muralidharan, secretary to Government, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department; K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, West Zone; Johny Tom Varghese, Director, Department of Children Welfare and Special Services; and Collector K.M. Sarayu took part in the meeting.

The team discussed the School Education Department’s order No. 83 and 14 that lays out the guidance for schools on student safety and protection from sexual violence. The team discussed that irrespective of the educational board, all schools should follow the guidelines and stressed on formation of student safeguarding advisory committee in all schools.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.