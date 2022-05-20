Special health screening camp for children below six years to be held in Erode today

May 20, 2022 18:44 IST

A special health screening camp for children below six years to check for nutrition deficiencies would be held at the anganwadi centres in the district on Saturday.

A review meeting was held at the Collectorate that was presided over by Collector H. Krishnanunni.

V. Amudhavalli, Director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said that a study revealed that the majority of the children have nutrition deficiencies and announced that medical camps would be conducted to identify children with nutrition deficiencies and provide nutrition supplements.

She said that camps would be held at all the anganwadis in the district during which the height and weight of the child and nutrition deficiencies would be studied for necessary action. Hence, all the parents should bring their child below six years to the centres without fail, she added.

Poongothai, Project Director, ICDS, and other officials were present.