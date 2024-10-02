ADVERTISEMENT

Special Gram Sabhas held

Published - October 02, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Special Gram Sabhas were held in all 333 panchayats here on Wednesday. Krishnagiri Collector K. M. Sarayu participated in the special gram sabha in Billanakuppam panchayat in Vepanapalli union, where she urged the people to put an end to child marriages, enable girls’ education, put an end to the use of plastics and push forward the Meendum Manjaipai initiative.

Dharmapuri

Collector K. Shanthi participated on Wednesday in the special gram sabha here in Panayakulam village in Paaparapatti in Pennagaram. At the meeting, the Collector urged the panchayat to ensure equal growth and development for all, fulfilling basic amenities, drinking water, basic education and sanitation for all.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US