Special Gram Sabhas held

Published - October 02, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Special Gram Sabhas were held in all 333 panchayats here on Wednesday. Krishnagiri Collector K. M. Sarayu participated in the special gram sabha in Billanakuppam panchayat in Vepanapalli union, where she urged the people to put an end to child marriages, enable girls’ education, put an end to the use of plastics and push forward the Meendum Manjaipai initiative.

Dharmapuri

Collector K. Shanthi participated on Wednesday in the special gram sabha here in Panayakulam village in Paaparapatti in Pennagaram. At the meeting, the Collector urged the panchayat to ensure equal growth and development for all, fulfilling basic amenities, drinking water, basic education and sanitation for all.

