Special gram sabha on November 23

The gram sabha meeting, originally scheduled for Local Governance Day on November 1, will now be held across the district on November 23.

A release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that the meeting was earlier postponed due to administrative reasons and will take place at 11 a.m. in all the village panchayats. The venue of the meetings will be announced by respective panchayats to the residents, the release added.

The release said during the meeting, workers in the panchayat who have performed well should be felicitated and women’s self help groups that have been functioning effectively should also be recognised. Precautionary measures to address the Northeast monsoon and issues related to the implementation of various schemes should be discussed, the release added.