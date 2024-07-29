Special gram sabha meetings in Erode today

Special gram sabha meetings will be held in village panchayats on July 30 for declaring open defecation free (ODF) villages and also for implementing ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme that ensures tap water supply to rural homes in the district.

A release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), ODF Plus village is declared for those that have sustained ODF status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management system.

A total of 28 village panchayats that are categorised as Aspiring need to be moved to the Rising category. Likewise, 119 village panchayats need to be moved to the ODF Plus model.

Also, 45 village panchayats that had provided drinking water supply to all the households under ‘Har Ghar Jal’ need to pass resolutions. Hence, meetings would be held at 11 a.m. for passing necessary resolutions. People in the village panchayats are requested to participate in the meetings, the release added.

