Special gram sabha meetings in Dharmapuri on April 24

A special gram sabha meeting on Sustainable Development Goals will be held in all the 251 gram panchayats in the district on April 24. The meeting is being held in view of the National Panchayat Raj Day.

According to the administration, the gram sabhas will be convened at 10 a.m. Residents, voters, self-help groups and panchayat members have been urged to participate in the meeting.

The development goals include poverty-free , better quality of life, and good health among others. The gram sabha will also ensure inclusion of all eligible persons under the coverage of welfare schemes.