Special gram sabha meetings held in Coimbatore district

Special gram sabha meetings were held in panchayats in the district on May Day on Sunday.

A release from the district administration said Collector G.S. Sameeran along with senior officials participated in one such meeting held in Mavuthampathy village in Madukkarai Panchayat Union. Panchayat president Gomathi Senthilkumar was present.

At the meeting, the Panchayat officials presented the income-expenditure statement for the 2021-22 financial year and progress made in schemes taken up in the past. There were deliberations on selection of beneficiaries for various Central and State governments’ schemes and implementation of projects like Swachh Bharat, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme, Poshan Abhiyan among others.

The release said the Collector spoke about how important it was for residents over 18 years of age to participate in gram sabha meetings and understand who qualified to be beneficiaries of various schemes.

He also appealed to the participants to monitor the progress made in implementation of schemes in the Panchayat.