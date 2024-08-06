ADVERTISEMENT

Special gram sabha meetings at 13 village panchayats on August 9

Updated - August 06, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 07:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Special gram sabhas will be held at 13 village panchayats on August 9 to social audit the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) in the district.

A release from District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the Central government scheme, aimed at providing housing for all in rural areas, is being implemented in the district from 2016-17. It provides financial assistance for constructing pucca houses for the rural poor.

The meeting will be held in the village panchayats of Mettunasuvampalayam, Elumathur, Itchipalayam, Nichampalayam, Kumaravalasu, Guruvareddiyur, Chinnathambi Palayam, Odathurai, Modachur, Karattupalayam, Kondaiyampalayam, Sikkarasampalayam and Nallur. During the meeting, stakeholders will audit the allocation of houses to the beneficiaries and verify the documents. The time and place of the meeting will be announced by the panchayats concerned to the residents, the release said.

The release added monitoring officers are appointed at block levels to ensure meetings are conducted properly.

