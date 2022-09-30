Special fever wards ready in all govt. hospitals in Salem, says Collector

District Collector S. Karmegam said special fever wards were kept ready in all government hospitals in the district, considering the monsoon rain season.

As Salem experiences rain at regular intervals, fever cases are increasing. Even though most of the cases are ordinary fever, the district administration has taken measures to tackle the fever cases, including dengue, in the district.

The Collector said that to prevent monsoon-season diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, swine flu, and cold and fever, the district administration was taking precautionary measures. Adequate medicines were available in all government hospitals and in primary health centres (PHCs) in the district. The special fever wards were functioning round the clock. Fever camps were taking place in 240 places come under 20 panchayat unions and 28 places in the Corporation. Through these camps, medicines, and nilavembu kudineer were provided to people, Mr. Karmegam added.

“Likewise, outpatient wards are opened in all PHCs and GHs. Through officials of panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities, Municipal Corporation, and the health department, works like eradicating mosquitoes, chlorination, and distributing nilavembu kudineer are taking place. Domestic breeding checkers are also involved in these works - 20 workers for panchayats, 10 for town panchayats, 30 for municipalities, and 600 workers for Salem Corporation. The public should cooperate with the domestic breeding checkers when they visit their areas. People should avoid self-medication and approach recognised doctors for fever,” the Collector added.