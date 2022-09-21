Special fever camps being held at 268 locations in Salem district

Residents in all 60 wards of Salem Corporation have been urged to attend the fever camps that are to be held till the end of North East Monsoon

The Hindu Bureau SALEM
September 21, 2022 14:17 IST

Special fever camp is being held at Manakadu Kamarajar Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School in Salem on September 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

With influenza cases on the rise in the State, special fever camps were conducted at 268 locations across the district here on Wednesday.

Salem District Collector A. Karmegam inspected the camp held at Kottai Government Girls Higher Secondary School. He told media persons that due to rains, seasonal diseases were spreading, particularly influenza. He said various precautionary measures were being taken by the health department and special fever camps were being held across the district.

In the district, special camps were held at 240 places in all the 20 panchayat unions, while they were conducted at 28 places in corporation limits. He asked people to boil the drinking water and consume it.

“If people are suffering from fever, they should not go for self-medication and should immediately visit the nearest government hospital,” he added. Mr. Karmegam urged the students suffering from fever to consult a doctor and take rest at home. Also, teachers in all the schools should ask students to follow healthy practices, he added.

In Corporation limit, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLA R. Rajendran and Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj visited the camp held at Manakadu Kamarajar Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School.

Corporation officials said the camps were being held at 16 urban primary health centres, eight camps in schools and four public places. People were screened for fever, cough and cold and medicines were provided to the needy. Also, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and kabasura kudineer were given to the people who visited the camps.

Officials asked people in all the 60 wards to attend the camps in their areas, as they are be held till the end of North East Monsoon.

Health officials said the camps were also being held at places where more than three fever cases were reported in the last two weeks. People with other flu-like symptoms should visit the nearest camp without fail, they added.

