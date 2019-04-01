Special fare train to clear summer rush

The Southern Railway has introduced special fare special train to clear summer rush. According to a release, train no. 02197 Coimbatore - Jabalpur special fare special train will leave Coimbatore at 7.05 p.m on Mondays between June 10 and July 1 and would reach Jabalpur at 10.20 a.m on Wednesdays.

The train would stop at Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikkode, Vadakara,Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Khanhangad, Mangalore Jn, Mulki, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kumta, Karwar, Madgoan, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khanwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara and Narsinghpur. Advance reservations for the train would begin on April 2.

Trains rescheduled

The Southern Railway has rescheduled trains in Tiruchirappalli division on April 2 due to bridge works in the division.

According to a release, train no. 76836/76833 Karur - Tiruchi- Karur DEMU passenger is partially cancelled between Tiruchirappalli Junction and Tiruchi Fort. Train no. 56110 Erode -Tiruchirappalli Passenger is partially cancelled between Tiruchi fort and Tiruchirappalli Junction. Train no. 56713 Tiruchirappalli- Palakkad Town passenger is rescheduled to leave Tiruchirappalli Junction at 3 p.m.

Train no. 56712 Palakkad Town -Tiruchirappalli Junction passenger will be regulated for two hours between Erode and Tiruchirappalli fort.