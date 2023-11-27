Special electoral roll revision campaign sees surge in new voter registrations in Coimbatore

November 27, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls shows encouraging response from residents, especially in the applications for new voter ID, says a data released by the district administration.

The report encompasses Forms 6, 7, and 8, providing insights into voter registration and demographic details across various constituencies.

The data reveals a detailed breakdown of Form 6 submissions based on age categories. Notably, the age groups of 18-19, 20-24, and 25 above exhibit significant participation, with a total of 18,646 forms received on November 25.

On the same day, the cumulative data for all Assembly constituencies showed a total of 37,003 submissions of Form 6, the application for new voters. In Camp IV, held on November 26, an additional 11,384 submissions were received, bringing the overall total to 48,387 forms.

This comes after Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told mediapersons recently that out of around 1.5 lakh new voters in the age group of 18-19 in the district, only 15,000 have registered. With four camps conducted, the new total stands at 39,055.

Mettuppalayam, Sulur, and Kavundampalayam witnessed the maximum number of fresh registration for voter IDs, contributing significantly to the total submissions.

Until November 26, the data on claims and objections on address change and other issues in the process of applying for a voter ID shows a total of 92,121 forms received. Assembly constituencies like Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore (North), and Thondamuthur have witnessed maximum participation in this regard.