Special educator wins best teacher award

A special educator at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Nambiyur here has received the “Best Teacher Award 2020” from the State Government for his service towards the differently abled students.

J. Manjunathan, serving in the school since 2009, is one among the three teachers in the State who received the award from the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons on December 21 in Chennai.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan of the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education, special educators were appointed to handle children with special needs in the age group of 0 to 18.

These educators also train teachers and parents on handling children with disabilities and provide home-based training for the differently abled children.

Mr. Manjunathan told The Hindu that he had trained 256 differently abled children in 76 government schools in the last 12 years and had also helped them receive national identity card, appliances and aids.

“I have helped a student Rajasekaran of Government Higher Secondary School at Kurumandur to bag third place in an event at the Paralympic games held at Jharkhand in 2011”, he said. These children need simplified teaching and extra care, he said.