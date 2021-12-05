Special drive to verify IGST refund

The Central GST Zone Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is organising a special fortnightly drive for liquidation of pending cases of verifications with respect to ‘risky exporters’ and their suppliers from December 6. This special drive will be conducted in Coimbatore Commissionerate, including all the divisional offices located at Coimbatore, Coonoor, Pollachi and Tiruppur.

A press release from ARS Kumar, Principal Commissioner, Coimbatore CGST and Central Excise, said the Department has applied stringent risk parameters in respect of certain exporters categorised as ‘risky exporters’. Their IGST refunds are blocked and their export consignments are being subjected to 100% examination at various Customs formations. Hence, many trade bodies/ taxpayers have brought to the notice of the Chief Commissioner of CGST Tamilnadu & Puducherry, the difficulties being faced by the exporters in obtaining refunds in time.

In a move to ensure that refunds are not delayed to genuine exporters because of the verification process, the Chief Commissioner of CGST Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has directed the Commissionerates falling under CGST Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Zone to hold the special drive. All exporters and suppliers to exporters against whom verifications are pending should submit the required documents and get the verifications completed.

Pension Adalat on Dec.10

The regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation will conduct PF Near You and Pension Adalat on December 10 through webinar. According to a press release, the meeting will be held for subscribers and trade unions for an hour from 11 a.m., for employers from noon to 1 p.m. and for pensioners from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. Those who want to take part should send the details before December 8 to pghs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in, including the provident fund number, UAN, PPO number, name of the establishment, mobile number and email ID. The log in details for the webinar will be shared by email.

National silk exhibition

National Silk Expo India will be held at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam till December 6. A press release said jute silk, tussar silk, Kantha-worked saris, linen saris, and Uppada saris are some of the products exhibited. The exhibition is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Artificial limbs distributed

A total of 50 differently abled beneficiaries were provided with artificial limbs free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday. According to Dean A. Nirmala, the artificial limbs were provided at the Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

YWCA meeting

Young Women’s Christian Association, Coimbatore, held its annual public meeting on November 27. A release said that four women were given ‘Achievers of the Year’ award.

AIDS awareness campaign

National Model Senior Secondary School organised ‘Health Education and AIDS Awareness Campaign’ to mark the World AIDS Day. A release said that around 350 students of Classes VII, IX and XI participated in the event and paediatricians Jeyashree Ashwat and Usha Elango addressed the students on the biological changes that occur during adolescence.