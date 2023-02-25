ADVERTISEMENT

Special drive launched to enforce use of helmets while riding two-wheelers in Coimbatore city

February 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the city police is embarking on a drive to ensure 100 per cent compliance to compulsory helmet rule, a culture of compliance seems to have set in. A scene on Avanashi Road in Coimbatore city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The City Police have embarked on a mission to achieve 100 per cent use of helmets while riding motorcycles.

Towards this objective and to create an accident-free Coimbatore city, at 10 places such as Kalapatti Road, Peelamedu, Saravanampatty, Athipalayam Pirivu, Thudialur Road, Pollachi Road, Palakkad Road, Ukkadam, Mettuppalayam Road and Thadagam Road, special vehicle checks were conducted on Saturday.

During the drive, 463 two-wheelers riders were checked of which 396 were fined as per the Motor Vehicles Act, while 67 people were warned and let off. All the 463 two-wheeler riders were made to undergo a session on road safety and the need to comply with road rules.

In addition, 355 two-wheeler riders were congratulated for wearing helmets.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the special vehicle checks and orientation programmes will continue across the city in the days to come, till a culture of compliance to helmets is brought in.

