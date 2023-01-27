ADVERTISEMENT

Special drive finds 1,282 two-wheeler riders without helmet in Coimbatore

January 27, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police conduct a drive across the city on Friday to take action against people who ride two-wheelers without wearing helmets. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A mass drive conducted by the police across Coimbatore city on Friday found 1,282 persons riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

The police registered cases against 937 offenders while 345 offenders were let off after being given warning. A total of 2,543 riders stopped by the police were found wearing helmets.

According to the police, vehicle checks were conducted at a total of 15 places including Kalapatti Road, CODISSIA Road, Nava India junction, Sathyamangalam Road checkpost, Thudiyalur Road, Singanallur, Pollachi Road, Palakkad Road, Mettupalayam Road and Thadagam Road.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) N. Mathivanan visited some of the places and interacted with two-wheeler riders. The police said a total of 3,875 persons took part in the road safety awareness sessions organised at the 15 places.

