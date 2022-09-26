Special Deepavali sale and celebrations at Texvalley in Chithode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 26, 2022 23:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A special Deepavali exhibition-cum-mega sale will be held at the Texvalley in Chithode near here from October 12 to 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, P. Rajasekar, Managing Director of Texvalley, D.P. Kumar, Executive Director, and Silas Paul, Chief Executive Officer, said that gold jewellery, household and electronic items, cars, motorcycles, furniture, cosmetics, toys, Ayurvedic medicines and other items would be on display at the 140-plus stalls . “All customers will be given prize coupons and the winners will receive prizes ranging from car, two-wheelers and gold coins,” they added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They added that art and cultural competitions for college students, programmes by television celebrities, dance performances by students and motorcycle adventure would be conducted at Texvalley on a daily basis from October 1 to 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app