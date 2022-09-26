Special Deepavali sale and celebrations at Texvalley in Chithode

A special Deepavali exhibition-cum-mega sale will be held at the Texvalley in Chithode near here from October 12 to 16.

Addressing the media, P. Rajasekar, Managing Director of Texvalley, D.P. Kumar, Executive Director, and Silas Paul, Chief Executive Officer, said that gold jewellery, household and electronic items, cars, motorcycles, furniture, cosmetics, toys, Ayurvedic medicines and other items would be on display at the 140-plus stalls . “All customers will be given prize coupons and the winners will receive prizes ranging from car, two-wheelers and gold coins,” they added.

They added that art and cultural competitions for college students, programmes by television celebrities, dance performances by students and motorcycle adventure would be conducted at Texvalley on a daily basis from October 1 to 20.