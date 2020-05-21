Special COVID-19 loans to benefit over 26,600 people in the Nilgiris

More than 26,600 people in the Nilgiris, primarily small business owners, stand to benefit from the special COVID-19 loan scheme to be distributed through the co-operative banks in the district.

In a press release, the district administration stated that ₹12.36 crore would be given to 2,473 women’s self-help groups in the district. Moreover, 500 autorickshaw drivers were eligible to receive ₹1.25 crore as loan. Apart from them, 500 taxi drivers, van drivers and 100 barbershop owners can avail of loans, the district administration said.

The purpose of these loans was to ensure that the people most affected by the lockdown can once again start rebuilding their livelihoods post the completion of the lockdown, officials said. In total, 26,640 people will be eligible to avail the loans amounting to ₹17.42 crore, the press release added.