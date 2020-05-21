Coimbatore

Special COVID-19 loans to benefit over 26,600 people in the Nilgiris

Staff ReporterUDHAGAMANDALAM

More than 26,600 people in the Nilgiris, primarily small business owners, stand to benefit from the special COVID-19 loan scheme to be distributed through the co-operative banks in the district.

In a press release, the district administration stated that ₹12.36 crore would be given to 2,473 women’s self-help groups in the district. Moreover, 500 autorickshaw drivers were eligible to receive ₹1.25 crore as loan. Apart from them, 500 taxi drivers, van drivers and 100 barbershop owners can avail of loans, the district administration said.

The purpose of these loans was to ensure that the people most affected by the lockdown can once again start rebuilding their livelihoods post the completion of the lockdown, officials said. In total, 26,640 people will be eligible to avail the loans amounting to ₹17.42 crore, the press release added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:29:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/special-covid-19-loans-to-benefit-over-26600-people-in-the-nilgiris/article31642730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY