Special Cover released

The Coimbatore Postal Division released a Special Cover on “Republic India’s First Coin” to mark Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday.

Sheuli Burman, Postmaster General of the Western Region, released the Special Cover and it was received by C. Selvaraj, philatelist and numismatic.

A press release from Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, said that after Independence, the Republic of India issued coins only from 1950. In 1950, the Government minted one pice (Galloping Horse), half anna, one anna, two anna, one rupee, half rupee and quarter rupee at three mints. The one pice coin was issued from 1950 to 1955. Original one pice coin (both sides) are used in the Special Cover (Phila-Numismatic Special Cover) along with details of the coin.