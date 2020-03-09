Special cover released to mark International Women’s Day

Coimbatore

09 March 2020 00:00 IST

The Coimbatore Division of the Department of Posts released a special cover here on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore, Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, said the Coimbatore postal division released the special cover, which is an unique phila-numismatic cover with two original commemorative coins incorporated in it. The cover contains original 1980 “Rural Women’s Advancement” 10 paise coin and 25 paise coin. For the first time in this region, a gold embossed cancellation was used for the special cover. “It has very great philatelic value,” he said.

This is the third attempt by the Coimbatore Division to release a phila-numismatic cover, he added.

Postmaster General Sheuli Burman released the cover and it was received by C. Selvaraj, philatelist and numismatic. Nealy 500 covers will be sold at the post offices from Monday.

Vanathi Srinivasan, founder of Thamarai Sakthi, spoke on women empowerment and development.