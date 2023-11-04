Special Court for trial of cases under SC/ST Act inaugurated in Coimbatore

November 04, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Special Court for trial of cases under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the 18th such court in the State, was inaugurated in Coimbatore on Saturday.

There was shortage of judicial officers and staff across Tamil Nadu, and the bar in Coimbatore was fortunate to have the special court, said Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Judge, Madras High Court, while addressing the inaugural session through video-conferencing.

Exhorting senior advocates to guide their juniors to take up judicial examinations to infuse vibrancy into the justice delivery system, Justice Vaidyanathan emphasised on impartial justice as the foundation of democracy.

Justice K. Murali Shankar, Judge, Madras High Court, observed that despite being in the era of Artificial Intelligence, untouchability persisted in society. About 6,500 cases under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were pending in the State, he said.

High Court Judges Justice S. Sathi Kumar and Justice S.S. Sundar, Portfolio Judges for Coimbatore District, and G. Vijaya, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Coimbatore district, spoke.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, V. Balakrishnan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural, V. Badrinarayanan, and senior functionaries of Coimbatore Bar Association took part.