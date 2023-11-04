HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special Court for trial of cases under SC/ST Act inaugurated in Coimbatore

November 04, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
High Court Judges took part in the inauguration of the Special Court for trial of cases under SC/ST Act in Combatore on Saturday.

High Court Judges took part in the inauguration of the Special Court for trial of cases under SC/ST Act in Combatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Special Court for trial of cases under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the 18th such court in the State, was inaugurated in Coimbatore on Saturday.

There was shortage of judicial officers and staff across Tamil Nadu, and the bar in Coimbatore was fortunate to have the special court, said Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Judge, Madras High Court, while addressing the inaugural session through video-conferencing.

Exhorting senior advocates to guide their juniors to take up judicial examinations to infuse vibrancy into the justice delivery system, Justice Vaidyanathan emphasised on impartial justice as the foundation of democracy.

Justice K. Murali Shankar, Judge, Madras High Court, observed that despite being in the era of Artificial Intelligence, untouchability persisted in society. About 6,500 cases under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were pending in the State, he said.

High Court Judges Justice S. Sathi Kumar and Justice S.S. Sundar, Portfolio Judges for Coimbatore District, and G. Vijaya, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Coimbatore district, spoke.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, V. Balakrishnan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural, V. Badrinarayanan, and senior functionaries of Coimbatore Bar Association took part.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.