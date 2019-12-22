Special court for POCSO cases inaugurated

A special court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was inaugurated at the Combined Court building here on Friday.

Portfolio judges for Salem district in Madras High Court Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice P. Velmurugan inaugurated the court through videoconferencing.

Addressing at the event, Justice Sundresh said that judicial officers should work towards speedy completion of cases.

Justice Velmurgan said, “this is the 14th such court inaugurated in the State. In one way, we should be worried, ashamed and saddened by the inauguration of such courts.” He added that officers and staff of the special court should realise their responsibilities, follow the guidelines in the POCSO Act and ensure less trouble to litigants.

He added that the police should ensure all legal protection to victims in such cases and speedy justice for them.

Justice Velmurugan advised staff of the court to treat victims and their relatives compassionately and said that none should use the court for publicity.

Justice Sundresh said the expression of the society would be different at places where cases were not brought to end soon.

added that a society that failed to protect children could never develop.

He said, “today the public expect immediate justice to the accused when a crime occurs. Such expectations cannot be considered wrong.”

S. Muruganandham, the judicial officer appointed for the special court, said there were 297 cases pending in the district despite efforts by the judicial officers and the police.

More cases were registered as the awareness had increased among the public. He added that steps would be taken for speedy disposal of cases.

Principal District Judge S. Kumaraguru inaugurated the court chamber. City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar said that the court would help in ensuring speedy justice to victims.