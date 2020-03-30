A 24-hour control room has been set up at the block level to look into complaints of basic amenities and civic needs in the district.

The special control rooms set up at all the 10 block development offices will look into complaints of street lighting, drinking water supply, and address the medical needs of pregnant women, aged, among other issues of immediate concern. In a press release, Collector S. Prabhakar has urged public to reach out to the respective officials through the control room numbers and avail help for basic needs.

Even with the availability of 108 facility for medical emergencies, the administration has urged the public to also take help through the control rooms for medical emergencies and needs of pregnant women, children and the aged. The following numbers may be contacted for assistance: Krishnagiri : 04343-236128, 7402607061; Bargur: 04343-265951, 7402904776; Mathur : 04341-256234, 7402904736; Uthangarai : 04341-220002, 9442131007; Shoolagiri : 04344 – 252224; 9043585729; Hosur : 04344 – 222478, 7402904818; Kaveripattinam : 04343 – 252026, 7402907016; Veppanahalli : 04343 – 260422; 7402607055; Kelamangalam : 04347 – 232228; 9791946280; Thally : 04347 – 234226, 7402607047.

Taluk offices

Special control rooms will operate in the eight taluk offices in the district.

The control room numbers at the taluk offices are as follows: Krishnagiri: 04343 – 236050; Bargur: 04343 – 266164; Pochampalli: 8754284763; Uthangarai: 04341 – 220028; Shoolagiri: 7825873360; Hosur: 9345332624; Denkanikottai: 04347 – 235041; and Anchetty: 04347- 236411.